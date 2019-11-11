Richmond American Announces Community Grand Opening In St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Florida, LP, a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of an exceptional new community in St. Augustine, Seasons at Deerfield Meadows. This notable neighborhood offers floor plans from the builder's popular Seasons™ Collection (RichmondAmerican.com/Seasons), providing a wide variety of features at an amazing price point, including attached RV garages on select plans.

Grand Opening Event (RichmondAmerican.com/DeerfieldMeadowsGO)

The Bronze plan at Seasons at Deerfield Meadows in St. Augustine offers an attached RV Garage.

To celebrate the launch of this new community, prospective homebuyers and real estate agents are invited to attend the S'mores & More: St. Augustine Home Tours event, taking place on Sunday, November 17, from 2 to 4 p.m. The event will feature hot dogs, s'mores, a prize giveaway and tours of the brand-new Peridot model home.

More about Seasons at Deerfield Meadows: (RichmondAmerican.com/DeerfieldMeadows)

New ranch and two-story homes from the low $200s

3 to 4 bedrooms, approx. 1,560 to 2,380 sq. ft.

Popular Seasons™ Collection floor plans

Attached RV garages available on select plans

Minutes from historic St. Augustine attractions

Seasons at Deerfield Meadows is located at 28 Meadow Crossing Drive, St. Augustine, FL 32086. Please call 407.487.2558 visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 205,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

