Richmond American Announces Community Grand Opening In Stansbury Park

STANSBURY PARK, Utah, Sept. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Utah, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE :MDC ), is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of Wild Horse Ranch in Stansbury Park. The exceptional new community offers homes from the builder's sought-after Seasons™ Collection, which showcases a variety of features—and hundreds of exciting options—at an amazing price point.

GRAND OPENING EVENT:

Prospective homebuyers and real estate agents are invited to a Grand Opening Celebration on September 29, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will feature complimentary refreshments and tours of the brand-new, fully furnished Pearl model home.

MORE ABOUT WILD HORSE RANCH:

New Seasons™ homes from the mid $200s

Ranch and two-story plans engineered to maximize space

2 to 6 bedrooms and approx. 1,420 to 2,650 sq. ft.

Incredible included features, such as center-meet patio doors

Hundreds of ways to personalize with finishes and fixtures

Near Salt Lake City , Stansbury Lake , golf and parks

For more information, call 801.545.3429 or visit RichmondAmerican.com.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 195,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

