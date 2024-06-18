Richmond American Announces Community Grand Opening in Umatilla

Seasons at Magnolia Pointe offers beautiful homes with designer-curated finishes

UMATILLA, Fla., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Florida, LP, a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc., is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of Seasons at Magnolia Pointe (RichmondAmerican.com/SeasonsAtMagnoliaPointe), an exciting new Lake County community. This notable neighborhood offers an impressive array of single- and two-story floor plans from the builder's sought-after Seasons™ Collection (RichmondAmerican.com/Seasons), designed to maximize space and put homeownership within reach for a variety of buyers.

The Ruby is one of nine thoughtfully designed Richmond American floor plans available at Seasons at Magnolia Pointe in Umatilla, Florida.

Grand Opening Event (RichmondAmerican.com/MagnoliaPointeGO)

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to stop by Seasons at Magnolia Pointe for a special Grand Opening event on Saturday, June 22, from 12 to 3 p.m. Attendees can enjoy complimentary ice cream and enter a prize drawing.

Community highlights:

New single- and two-story homes with designer details

Nine Seasons™ Collection floor plans with open layouts

3 to 6 bedrooms and approx. 1,700 to 3,030 sq. ft.

Community pool, walking trails and sport fields

Convenient access to boating, fishing, camping and hiking

Seasons at Magnolia Pointe is located at 123 Bull Frog Lane in Umatilla. Call 407.287.6285 or visit RichmondAmerican.com to learn more and RSVP for the community's Grand Opening event.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have helped more than 240,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream since 1977. One of the largest homebuilders in the nation, MDC is committed to quality and value that is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. The Richmond American companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

SOURCE M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.