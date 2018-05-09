Richmond American Announces Grand Opening Event In Peyton

Paint Brush Hills offers Richmond American's sought-after Seasons™ Collection, which prioritizes popular features homebuyers look for in every season of life—all at an amazing price point. Set on spacious homesites, new ranch and two-story homes at the community feature two to four bedrooms and approximately 1,420 to 1,960 square feet, from the upper $200,000s. Three-car garages are included, and hundreds of exciting options allow buyers to personalize their new homes to reflect their unique style.

Residents of Paint Brush Hills will enjoy close proximity to Bennett Ranch Elementary School (opening this fall) and Falcon Middle School, as well as easy access to shopping, dining and recreation, including nearby Meridian Ranch Golf Course.

MORE GRAND OPENING DETAILS

The celebratory event will include a complimentary food truck lunch and tours of the brand-new, fully furnished Amethyst and Citrine model homes.

Paint Brush Hills is located at 9807 Jaggar Way in Peyton. Call 719.570.3300 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information about this exciting Seasons™ community.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 195,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

