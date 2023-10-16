Richmond American Announces Grand Opening in Aurora

News provided by

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

16 Oct, 2023, 17:01 ET

Tour the new Boston and Chicago models at Urban Collection at Copperleaf

AURORA, Colo., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Colorado, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is excited to announce the debut of the highly anticipated Boston and Chicago model homes at Urban Collection at Copperleaf (RichmondAmerican.com/UrbanCopperleaf) in Aurora. The must-see neighborhood offers two paired floor plans, each boasting a contemporary design, inviting layout and low-maintenance yard.

Grand Opening Event (RichmondAmerican.com/GOUrbanCopperleaf)

The Boston and the Chicago are two Richmond American floor plans available at Urban Collection at Copperleaf in Aurora, Colorado.
Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to tour the eye-catching Boston and Chicago model homes at Urban Collection at Copperleaf from 12 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 21. Attendees can also enjoy complimentary lunch and enter for a chance to win a prize drawing.

About Urban Collection at Copperleaf:

  • Paired homes from the $400s
  • 3 bedrooms & up to approx. 1,470 sq. ft.
  • Designer-curated fixtures and finishes
  • Community clubhouse, pool, parks and playgrounds
  • Located in notable Cherry Creek School District
  • Close proximity to shopping, dining and recreation
  • Quick move-in homes available

Urban Collection at Copperleaf is located at 4588 S. Versailles Street, #B in Aurora. Call 720.758.8904 or visit RichmondAmerican.com to learn more and RSVP for the Grand Opening event.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have helped more than 240,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream since 1977. One of the largest homebuilders in the nation, MDC is committed to quality and value that is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. The Richmond American companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

SOURCE M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

