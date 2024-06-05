Richmond American Announces Grand Opening in Aurora

Explore Skyview at High Point this Saturday

AURORA, Colo., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Colorado, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc., is excited to announce a Grand Opening event at Skyview at High Point (RichmondAmerican.com/Skyview), a must-see new community in Aurora. This vibrant neighborhood boasts an array of paired single- and two-story floor plans from the builder's Seasons™ Duo and Urban Collection™ offerings. Each home features a versatile layout and the designer details today's buyers are seeking.

Grand Opening Event (RichmondAmerican.com/SkyviewGO)

The Jonquil Duo and the Amethyst Duo are two of eight Richmond American floor plans available at Skyview at High Point in Aurora, Colorado.

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to tour four new model homes at Skyview at High Point from 12 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 8. Attendees can also enjoy complimentary refreshments, explore homes available for quick move-in and enter for the chance to win an exciting prize giveaway.

About Skyview at High Point

Paired ranch and two-story homes from the $400s

Brand-new floor plans to Colorado

2 to 5 bedrooms, approx. 1,430 to 2,490 sq. ft.

Prime location near Denver International Airport and E-470

International Airport and E-470 Designer-curated fixtures and finishes

Special financing available

Quick move-in options

Skyview at High Point is located at 6582 N. Malaya Street in Aurora. Call 303.850.5750 or visit RichmondAmerican.com to learn more and RSVP for the Grand Opening event.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have helped more than 240,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream since 1977. One of the largest homebuilders in the nation, MDC is committed to quality and value that is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. The Richmond American companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company.

SOURCE M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.