Richmond American Announces Grand Opening in Brighton

Tour the new Lapis model home at Brighton Crossings

BRIGHTON, Colo., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Colorado, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is excited to announce the debut of the highly anticipated two-story Lapis model home at Brighton Crossings (RichmondAmerican.com/BrightonCrossings) in Brighton. This exceptional neighborhood showcases ranch and two-story floor plans from the builder's popular Seasons™ Collection, designed to put home ownership within reach for a variety of buyers.

Grand Opening Event (RichmondAmerican.com/BrightonGO)

The two-story Lapis is one of six Richmond American floor plans available at Brighton Crossings in Brighton, Colorado.
Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to tour the stunning Lapis model home at Brighton Crossings from 12 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, January 20. Attendees can also enjoy complimentary lunch and dessert, explore homes available for quick move-in and enter for a chance to win a prize drawing.

About Brighton Crossings:

  • Inspired new homes from the upper $400s
  • Ranch and two-story floor plans
  • Up to 6 bedrooms and approx. 3,100 sq. ft.
  • Community center, two pools, miles of trails, multiple parks and more
  • Easy access to shopping, dining, Riverdale Golf Course and Barr Lake State Park
  • Designer-curated fixtures and finishes
  • Quick move-in homes available

Brighton Crossings is located at 104 Wooten Avenue in Brighton. Call 303.592.2060 or visit RichmondAmerican.com to learn more and RSVP for the Grand Opening event.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have helped more than 240,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream since 1977. One of the largest homebuilders in the nation, MDC is committed to quality and value that is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. The Richmond American companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

