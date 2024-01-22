Richmond American Announces Grand Opening in Chesterfield

Tour the elegant Hemingway model home at Harpers Mill

CHESTERFIELD, Va., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Virginia, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is excited to announce the debut of the highly anticipated Hemingway model home at Harpers Mill (RichmondAmerican.com/HarpersMill) in Chesterfield. This impressive community, part of the popular Harpers Mill masterplan, is the builder's debut neighborhood in the Richmond area. It showcases an array of ranch and two-story floor plans with versatile layouts and incredible features.

Grand Opening Event (RichmondAmerican.com/HarpersMillGO)

The two-story Hemingway is one of six Richmond American floor plans available at Harpers Mill in Chesterfield, Virginia.

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to tour the inspired Hemingway model at Harpers Mill from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, February 3. Attendees can also enjoy complimentary treats and learn everything this vibrant community has to offer.

About Harpers Mill

Ranch & two-story floor plans

2 to 7 bedrooms & approx. 1,950 to 4,730 sq. ft.

Basement homesites available

Community clubhouse, resort-style pool, amphitheater, dog park, playground, sports fields & miles of nature trails

Designer-curated fixtures & finishes

Homes available for quick move-in

Harpers Mill is located at 15424 Millwright Road in Chesterfield. Call 540.548.4435 or visit RichmondAmerican.com to learn more and RSVP for the Grand Opening event.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have helped more than 240,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream since 1977. One of the largest homebuilders in the nation, MDC is committed to quality and value that is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. The Richmond American companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

