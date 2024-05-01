Richmond American Announces Grand Opening in Dickson

Explore Seasons at Hickory Pointe this Saturday

DICKSON, Tenn., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Tennessee, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc., is excited to announce a Grand Opening event at Seasons at Hickory Pointe (RichmondAmerican.com/HickoryPointe), an impressive new neighborhood in Dickson. This community offers an array of stunning ranch and two-story floor plans from the builder's popular Seasons™ Collection, designed to maximize space and put homeownership within reach for a variety of buyers.

Grand Opening Event (RichmondAmerican.com/HickoryPointeGO)

The ranch-style Alexandrite is one of five Richmond American floor plans available at Seasons at Hickory Pointe in Dickson, Tennessee.

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to stop by Seasons at Hickory Pointe for a Grand Opening event from 12 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 4. Attendees can enjoy complimentary refreshments, tour an inspired model home and learn about special offers.

Community highlights:

Ranch and two-story homes from the $300s

Up to 6 bedrooms and approx. 2,660 total sq. ft.

Easy access to I-40 and Highway 70

Close proximity to shopping, dining and entertainment in downtown Dickson

Designer-curated fixtures and finishes

Seasons at Hickory Pointe is located at 304 Hickory Pointe Drive in Dickson. Call 615.270.7070 or visit RichmondAmerican.com to learn more and RSVP for the Grand Opening event.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have helped more than 240,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream since 1977. One of the largest homebuilders in the nation, MDC is committed to quality and value that is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. The Richmond American companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

SOURCE M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.