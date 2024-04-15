Richmond American Announces Grand Opening in Elizabeth

Tour the new Arlington model at Independence this Saturday

ELIZABETH, Colo., April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Colorado, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is excited to announce the debut of the impressive, ranch-style Arlington model home at Independence (RichmondAmerican.com/Independence) in Elizabeth. This dynamic neighborhood boasts an array of single- and two-story floor plans with the versatile layouts and designer details today's buyers are seeking.

Grand Opening Event (RichmondAmerican.com/IndependenceGO)

The ranch-style Bronze is one of six Richmond American floor plans available at Independence in Elizabeth, Colorado.

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to tour the inspired Arlington model at Independence from 12 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 20. Attendees can also enjoy complimentary lunch and dessert, explore homes available for quick move-in and enter for a chance to win a prize drawing.

About Independence:

Stunning ranch and two-story homes from the $500s

3 to 6 bedrooms, approx. 1,720 to 3,210 sq. ft.

Attached RV garages available

Community clubhouse, pool, parks, trails and over 400 acres of green space

Part of the Elizabeth School District

Designer-curated fixtures and finishes

Quick move-in options

Independence is located at 1077 E. Witherspoon Drive in Elizabeth. Call 303.255.6042 or visit RichmondAmerican.com to learn more and RSVP for the Grand Opening event.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have helped more than 240,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream since 1977. One of the largest homebuilders in the nation, MDC is committed to quality and value that is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. The Richmond American companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

