Richmond American Announces Grand Opening in Las Vegas

Enjoy complimentary lunch and tour two model homes

LAS VEGAS, Nev., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Nevada, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is excited to announce the debut of the highly anticipated Maple and Cottonwood model homes at Osprey Ridge at Summerlin (RichmondAmerican.com/OspreyRidge) in Las Vegas. This must-see addition to the popular Summerlin masterplan boasts an array of two-story floor plans from the builder's Seasons™ Collection, designed to maximize space and put homeownership within reach for a variety of buyers.

Grand Opening Event (RichmondAmerican.com/OspreyRidgeGO)

The two-story Cottonwood is one of five Richmond American floor plans available at Osprey Ridge at Summerlin in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to tour the inspired Maple and Cottonwood model homes at Osprey Ridge at Summerlin from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 18. Attendees can also enjoy complimentary lunch and explore homes available for quick move-in.

About Osprey Ridge at Summerlin:

Two-story homes from the $700s

Seasons™ Collection floor plans

Up to 6 bedrooms and approx. 2,520 sq. ft.

Master-planned amenities, including walking and biking trails, parks and playgrounds

Close proximity to notable schools, shopping, dining, golf courses and major highways

Designer-curated fixtures and finishes

Quick move-in opportunities

Osprey Ridge at Summerlin is located at 11747 Pandion Avenue in Las Vegas. Call 725.600.8530 or visit RichmondAmerican.com to learn more and RSVP for the Grand Opening event.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have helped more than 240,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream since 1977. One of the largest homebuilders in the nation, MDC is committed to quality and value that is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. The Richmond American companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

SOURCE M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.