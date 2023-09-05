Richmond American Announces Grand Opening in Littleton

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

05 Sep, 2023, 17:01 ET

Tour five new model homes at Sierra at Ascent Village

LITTLETON, Colo., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Colorado, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is pleased to announce the debut of five exceptional model homes at Sierra at Ascent Village (RichmondAmerican.com/SierraAscentVillage) in Littleton. The notable new neighborhood is part of the popular Sterling Ranch masterplan and offers an exciting array of ranch and two-story floor plans from several of the builder's home collections.

Model home tours (RichmondAmerican.com/SierraAscentVillageGO)

The Linton floor plan is a brand new floor plan in the Cityscape Collection and is exclusive to Sierra at Ascent Village.
Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to tour the Linton, Ivy II, Farmington, Mulberry and Lavender model homes at Sierra at Ascent Village from 12 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, September 9. Attendees can also enjoy complimentary snacks, music, balloon animals, face-painting and more.

More about Sierra at Ascent Village:

  • Beautiful new homes from the upper $400s
  • 18 inspired floor plans from multiple collections
  • Up to 7 bedrooms and approx. 3,340 sq. ft.
  • Finished basements available
  • Master-planned amenities including a pool, a fitness center, trails and more
  • Close proximity to Roxborough State Park and notable schools

Sierra at Ascent Village is located at 8383 Snake River Street in Littleton. Call 720.697.6194 or visit RichmondAmerican.com to learn more and RSVP for the event.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have helped more than 240,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream since 1977. One of the largest homebuilders in the nation, MDC is committed to quality and value that is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. The Richmond American companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

SOURCE M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

