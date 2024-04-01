Richmond American Announces Grand Opening in Locust Grove

Enjoy refreshments and home tours this Saturday

LOCUST GROVE, Va., April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Virginia, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is excited to announce the Grand Opening of Wilderness Shores (RichmondAmerican.com/WildernessShores), an exceptional new community in Locust Grove. Boasting a prime location near historic Fredericksburg, this must-see neighborhood features an array of two-story homes with designer details.

Grand Opening Event (RichmondAmerican.com/WildernessShoresGO)

The two-story Pearl is one of eight Richmond American floor plans available at Wilderness Shores in Locust Grove, Virginia.

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to tour model and quick move-in homes at Wilderness Shores from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 6. Attendees can also enjoy complimentary refreshments and learn all about special grand opening offers.

About Wilderness Shores:

Beautiful two-story homes from the $400s

Inspired floor plans, including some from the Seasons ™ Collection

Collection Up to 7 bedrooms and approx. 2,660 sq. ft.

Community clubhouse, pool, playground and walking trails

Close proximity to downtown Fredericksburg , Orange , Lake Anna and Shenandoah National Park

, , and Shenandoah National Park Designer-curated fixtures and finishes

Quick move-in opportunities

Wilderness Shores is located at 2805 White Tail Drive in Locust Grove. Call 540.548.4435 or visit RichmondAmerican.com to learn more and RSVP for the Grand Opening event.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have helped more than 240,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream since 1977. One of the largest homebuilders in the nation, MDC is committed to quality and value that is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. The Richmond American companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

