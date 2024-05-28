Richmond American Announces Grand Opening in Los Lunas

Seasons at Fiesta offers beautiful new homes with designer-curated finishes

LOS LUNAS, N.M., May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of New Mexico, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc., is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of Seasons at Fiesta (RichmondAmerican.com/SeasonsAtFiesta) in Los Lunas. This notable new neighborhood offers an array of ranch and two-story homes from the builder's sought-after Seasons™ Collection (RichmondAmerican.com/Seasons), designed to maximize space and make homeownership more attainable.

The single-story Slate is one of five inspired Richmond American floor plans available at Seasons at Fiesta in Los Lunas, New Mexico.

Grand Opening Event (RichmondAmerican.com/SeasonsAtFiestaGO)

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to visit Seasons at Fiesta between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 1, for complimentary refreshments and community tours. Attendees will also have an opportunity to enter a prize drawing.

More about Seasons at Fiesta:

Ranch & two-story homes from the $300s

Five stunning Seasons™ Collection floor plans

3 to 5 bedrooms & approx. 1,610 to 2,700 sq. ft.

3-car garages available

Prime location near I-25 & Main Street

Close proximity to notable schools, restaurants & entertainment venues

Designer-curated fixtures & finishes

Seasons at Fiesta is located at 1304 Valle de Colores Street NW in Los Lunas. Call 435.236.4251 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information or to schedule an appointment.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have helped more than 240,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream since 1977. One of the largest homebuilders in the nation, MDC is committed to quality and value that is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. The Richmond American companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company.

SOURCE M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.