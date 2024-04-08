Richmond American Announces Grand Opening in Monument

Enjoy complimentary lunch and home tours at Jackson Creek

MONUMENT, Colo., April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Colorado, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is excited to announce a Grand Opening event at Jackson Creek (RichmondAmerican.com/JacksonCreek), a vibrant community in Monument. This must-see neighborhood boasts an array of single- and two-story floor plans with the versatile layouts and designer details today's buyers are seeking.

Grand Opening Event (RichmondAmerican.com/JacksonCreekGO)

The Hemingway is one of three Richmond American floor plans available at Jackson Creek in Monument, Colorado.

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to tour the two-story Hemingway model at Jackson Creek from 12 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 13. Attendees can also enjoy complimentary lunch from a local food truck, explore homes available for quick move-in and enter for a chance to win a prize drawing.

About Jackson Creek:

Impressive ranch and two-story homes from the low $700s

Up to 5 bedrooms and approx. 4,040 total sq. ft.

Finished basements available

Prime location near I-25

Close proximity to notable schools, shopping, dining and outdoor recreation

Designer-curated fixtures and finishes

Quick move-in options

Jackson Creek is located at 16714 Mystic Canyon Drive in Monument. Call 303.690.1629 or visit RichmondAmerican.com to learn more and RSVP for the Grand Opening event.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have helped more than 240,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream since 1977. One of the largest homebuilders in the nation, MDC is committed to quality and value that is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. The Richmond American companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

SOURCE M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.