Richmond American Announces Grand Opening in Peyton

Tour the new Arlington model home at Paint Brush Hills

PEYTON, Colo., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Colorado, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is pleased to announce the debut of the highly anticipated Arlington model home at Paint Brush Hills (RichmondAmerican.com/PaintBrushHills) in Peyton. In addition to the ranch-style Arlington plan, the notable neighborhood offers an array of thoughtfully designed single- and two-story floor plans with designer-curated finishes and fixtures, including two with attached RV garages.

Model home tours (RichmondAmerican.com/GOPaintBrushHills)

Richmond American’s two-story Zinc plan with attached RV garage is one of five floor plans that will be offered at Paint Brush Hills in Peyton, Colorado.

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to tour the eye-catching Arlington model home at Paint Brush Hills from 12 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, September 16. Attendees can also enjoy complimentary lunch and enter for a chance to win a prize drawing.

More about Paint Brush Hills:



Beautiful new homes from the upper $400s

5 ranch & two-story floor plans from multiple home collections

3 to 7 bedrooms, approx. 1,720 to 3,000 sq. ft.

Finished basements and 3-car garages available

Easy access to schools, military bases and the U.S. Air Force Academy

Designer-curated finishes and fixtures

Paint Brush Hills is located at 10386 Country Manor Drive in Peyton. Call 719.637.7754 or visit RichmondAmerican.com to learn more and RSVP for the event.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have helped more than 240,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream since 1977. One of the largest homebuilders in the nation, MDC is committed to quality and value that is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. The Richmond American companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

