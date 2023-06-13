Richmond American Announces Grand Opening in Thornton

News provided by

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

13 Jun, 2023, 17:01 ET

Tour three inspired model homes at Creekside Village on June 17

THORNTON, Colo., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Colorado, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is excited to announce the debut of three must-see model homes at Creekside Village (RichmondAmerican.com/Creekside) in Thornton. The exceptional new community offers an inspired array of ranch and two-story floor plans, including some from the builder's sought-after Seasons Collection (RichmondAmerican.com/Seasons).

The Pearl is one of three new Richmond American model homes opening at Creekside Village in Thornton, Colorado.
Model home tours (RichmondAmerican.com/CreeksideModelGO)
Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to tour the ranch-style Arlington and Noble and two-story Pearl model homes at Creekside Village from 12 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 17. Attendees can enjoy complimentary sundaes from Besties Ice Cream Truck and enter for a chance to win a special prize drawing.

More about Creekside Village:

  • Beautiful new homes from the $500s
  • 15 versatile ranch and two-story floor plans
  • 2 to 7 bedrooms, approx. 1,420 to 3,090 sq. ft.
  • Easy access to Denver, Boulder and Denver International Airport
  • Close proximity to parks, golf courses, shops and restaurants

Creekside Village is located at 6967 E. 126th Place in Thornton. Call 303.850.5750 or visit RichmondAmerican.com to RSVP for the event or learn more about this exciting new community.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have helped more than 230,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream since 1977. One of the largest homebuilders in the nation, MDC is committed to quality and value that is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. The Richmond American companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

SOURCE M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

