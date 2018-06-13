Richmond American Announces Grand Opening In University District Masterplan

Nestled in the heart of Sonoma Wine Country, Juniper is the latest addition to Rohnert Park's popular University District masterplan. The notable new neighborhood offers a distinctive collection of two-story floor plans with three to five bedrooms and approximately 1,970 to 2,490 square feet, from the upper $500s.

New homes at Juniper include airy 9' ceilings, stunning maple cabinetry and an array of energy efficient features, such as solar panels and dual-pane, low-e vinyl windows and sliding glass doors. Hundreds of exciting personalization options allow buyers to bring their unique vision to life.

Residents of Juniper at University District won't have to travel far from home to enjoy exceptional amenities. The community boasts a playground, park and sports fields, and abundant restaurants, world-class wineries and the notable Green Music Center at Sonoma University are within easy reach.

MORE GRAND OPENING DETAILS

The celebratory event will include refreshing summer treats, model home tours and an opportunity to enter for a chance to win a $200 Green Music Center gift card.

Juniper at University District is located at 2021 Kingwood Drive in Rohnert Park. Call 707.346.8033 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information about this remarkable new community.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 195,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/richmond-american-announces-grand-opening-in-university-district-masterplan-300665952.html

SOURCE M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.richmondamerican.com

