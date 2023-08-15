Richmond American Announces Grand Opening of Lancaster Community

Seasons at 20th Street is set to debut this Saturday

LANCASTER, Calif., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of California, a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is excited to announce the grand opening of Seasons at 20th Street (RichmondAmerican.com/Seasonsat20thStreet). Scheduled to open on Saturday, August 19, this inviting new community boasts three inspired single- and two-story floor plans with the open layouts and designer details today's homebuyers are seeking.

Community tours

Part of Richmond American’s popular Seasons™ Collection, The Tourmaline is one of three plans available at Seasons at 20th Street in Lancaster, California.

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to stop by Seasons at 20th Street for community tours on Saturday, August 19, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

More about Seasons at 20th Street:

New single- and two-story homes from the low $500s

3 to 6 bedrooms, approx. 2,080 to 3,040 sq. ft.

Guest suites and covered patios available

Convenient access to notable schools, shopping and entertainment

Designer-curated finishes and fixtures

Seasons at 20th Street is located at 2147 Jenner Street in Lancaster. For more information, call 951.746.2260 or visit RichmondAmerican.com.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have helped more than 240,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream since 1977. One of the largest homebuilders in the nation, MDC is committed to quality and value that is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. The Richmond American companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

