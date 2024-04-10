Richmond American Announces Grand Opening of New Apollo Beach Community

Waterset is set to debut on Saturday, April 20

APOLLO BEACH, Fla., April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Florida, LP, a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is pleased to announce the grand opening of Waterset (RichmondAmerican.com/Waterset) in Apollo Beach. This exciting new community will offer five single- and two-story floor plans from the builder's sought-after Seasons™ Collection (RichmondAmerican.com/Seasons), designed to put homeownership within reach for a variety of buyers. Each home in the notable neighborhood will boast desirable features, such as elegant primary suites with private bathrooms, as well as designer-curated finishes and fixtures (RichmondAmerican.com/Curated).

The exciting new Hillsborough County community of Waterset will open on April 20.

Community tours

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to stop by Waterset for community tours on Saturday, April 20, from 12 to 3 p.m. Complimentary refreshments will be provided and attendees will have an opportunity to enter a prize drawing.

More about Waterset:

New single- and two-story homes from the $400s

5 Seasons ™ Collection floor plans with open layouts

3 to 4 bedrooms and approx. 1,570 to 2,350 sq. ft.

Community pool, clubhouse, sport courts and parks

Prime location near the beach and within close proximity of Tampa , Sarasota and St. Petersburg

Call 813.560.8588 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information.

