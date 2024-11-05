Richmond American Announces Grand Opening of New Avondale Community

Amenity-laden Fire Sky at Alamar is set to debut on Saturday, November 9

AVONDALE, Ariz., Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Arizona, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc., is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of Fire Sky at Alamar (RichmondAmerican.com/FireSkyAtAlamar), an exciting addition to the popular Alamar masterplan. This inviting Maricopa County community boasts four exceptional single- and two-story floor plans from the builder's sought-after Seasons™ Collection (RichmondAmerican.com/Seasons), designed to maximize space and make homeownership more attainable.

Community tours (RichmondAmerican.com/FireSkyGO)

The Elderberry is one of the four thoughtfully designed Richmond American floor plans available at Fire Sky at Alamar in Avondale, Arizona.

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to stop by Fire Sky at Alamar for community and model home tours on Saturday, November 9, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Complimentary refreshments will be provided.

More about Fire Sky at Alamar:

New single-and two-story homes from the $400s

Four inspired Seasons™ Collection floor plans

3 to 4 bedrooms & approx. 1,730 to 2,380 sq. ft.

Designer-curated finishes & fixtures

Community pool, splash pad, dog park, sports courts, picnic areas, playgrounds & more

Close proximity to the Sierra Estrella Mountains & downtown Phoenix

Agate and Elderberry models open for tours

Fire Sky at Alamar is located at 12388 W. Trumbull Road in Avondale. For more information, call 623.694.6707 or visit RichmondAmerican.com.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have helped more than 250,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream since 1977. One of the largest homebuilders in the nation, MDC is committed to quality and value that is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. The Richmond American companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company.

