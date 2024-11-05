Richmond American Announces Grand Opening of New Battle Ground Community

Seasons at Maple Grove is scheduled to debut on Sunday

BATTLE GROUND, Wash., Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Washington, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc., is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of Seasons at Maple Grove (RichmondAmerican.com/SeasonsAtMapleGrove) in Battle Ground. This exciting new Clark County community boasts four exceptional two-story floor plans from the builder's sought-after Seasons™ Collection (RichmondAmerican.com/Seasons)—designed to maximize space and make homeownership more attainable.

Grand Opening Harvest Festival (RichmondAmerican.com/MapleGroveGO)

The Vance is one of the four thoughtfully designed Richmond American floor plans available at Seasons at Maple Grove in Battle Ground, Washington.

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to stop by Seasons at Maple Grove for model and community tours on Sunday, November 10, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Attendees can enjoy complimentary refreshments and fall-themed activities, such as pumpkin decorating.

More about Seasons at Maple Grove:

New two-story homes with open layouts

Four inspired Seasons™ Collection floor plans

3 bedrooms & approx. 1,360 to 1,600 sq. ft.

Professionally curated finishes & fixtures

Covered patios & pocket offices available

Convenient access to the Greater Portland area via WA-502 & I-5

Near Moulton Falls Regional Park

Beautiful model home open for tours

Seasons at Maple Grove is located at 2001 SW 5th Place in Battle Ground. For more information, call 503.409.6533 or visit RichmondAmerican.com/PNW.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have helped more than 250,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream since 1977. One of the largest homebuilders in the nation, MDC is committed to quality and value that is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. The Richmond American companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company.

SOURCE M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.