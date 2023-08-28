Richmond American Announces Grand Opening of New Corona Community

Tesoro at Terramor is set to debut this Saturday

CORONA, Calif., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of California, a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is excited to announce the grand opening of Tesoro at Terramor (RichmondAmerican.com/TesoroAtTerramor). Scheduled to open on Saturday, September 2, this exceptional new community boasts three inspired two-story floor plans from the builder's popular Seasons™ Collection, designed to maximize space and make homeownership more attainable.

Community tours

The Lapis is one of the three thoughtfully designed Richmond American floor plans available at Tesoro at Terramor in Corona, California.

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to stop by Tesoro at Terramor for community tours on Saturday, September 2, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

More about Tesoro at Terramor:

New two-story Seasons™ Collection homes from the $700s

3 to 6 bedrooms and approx. 1,930 to 2,640 sq. ft.

Designer-curated finishes and fixtures

Resort-style amenities, including a community clubhouse, pool, parks and playgrounds

Conveniently located near I-15

Close proximity to notable schools, Crossings at Corona and The Shops at Dos Lagos

Tesoro at Terramor is located 23708 Phoebe Drive in Corona. For more information, call 909.942.6777 or visit RichmondAmerican.com.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have helped more than 240,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream since 1977. One of the largest homebuilders in the nation, MDC is committed to quality and value that is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. The Richmond American companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

