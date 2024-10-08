Richmond American Announces Grand Opening of New Inland Empire Community

Aurora at Summit Park is set to debut this Saturday in San Bernardino

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of California, a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc., is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of Aurora at Summit Park (RichmondAmerican.com/AuroraAtSummit Park), an exciting new Inland Empire neighborhood. Scheduled to open on Saturday, October 12, this inviting San Bernardino County community boasts three exceptional two-story floor plans with the open layouts and designer details today's homebuyers are seeking.

Community tours (RichmondAmerican.com/AuroraAtSummitParkGO)

The Bastian is one of the three inspired Richmond American floor plans available at Aurora at Summit Park in San Bernardino, California.
Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to stop by Aurora at Summit Park for community and model home tours on Saturday, October 12, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Complimentary refreshments and entertainment will be provided from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

More about Aurora at Summit Park:

  • New two-story homes with open layouts
  • Three thoughtfully designed floor plans
  • 3 to 4 bedrooms & approx. 2,110 to 2,450 sq. ft.
  • Designer-curated finishes and fixtures
  • Convenient access to Los Angeles, Ontario & Riverside via Route 210 & SR-330
  • Close proximity to the San Bernardino Mountains, Lake Arrowhead & Big Bear
  • Multiple models open for tours

Aurora at Summit Park is located at 3578 E. Orchid Drive in San Bernardino. For more information, call 909.579.3288 or visit RichmondAmerican.com.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have helped more than 240,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream since 1977. One of the largest homebuilders in the nation, MDC is committed to quality and value that is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. The Richmond American companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company.

