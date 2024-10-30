Richmond American Announces Grand Opening of New Inland Empire Community

Seasons at Sagebrush is scheduled to debut on Saturday in Jurupa Valley

JURUPA VALLEY, Calif., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of California, a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc., is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of Seasons at Sagebrush (RichmondAmerican.com/SeasonsAtSagebrush) in Jurupa Valley. This exciting new Inland Empire community boasts four exceptional single- and two-story floor plans from the builder's sought-after Seasons™ Collection (RichmondAmerican.com/Seasons)—designed to maximize space and make homeownership more attainable.

Community tours

The Tourmaline is one of the four inspired Richmond American floor plans available at Seasons at Sagebrush in Jurupa Valley, California.
Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to stop by Seasons at Sagebrush for community tours on Saturday, November 2, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Attendees can also enjoy complimentary refreshments and family-friendly entertainment between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

More about Seasons at Sagebrush:

  • New single- & two-story homes with open layouts
  • Four thoughtfully designed Seasons™ Collection floor plans
  • 3 to 5 bedrooms & approx. 2,080 to 3,040 sq. ft.
  • Professionally curated finishes & fixtures
  • Convenient access to shopping, dining, recreation & entertainment via CA-60

Seasons at Sagebrush is located at 6140 Sequanota Drive in Jurupa Valley. For more information, call 909.579.3288 or visit RichmondAmerican.com.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have helped more than 240,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream since 1977. One of the largest homebuilders in the nation, MDC is committed to quality and value that is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. The Richmond American companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company.

