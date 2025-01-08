Richmond American Announces Grand Opening of New Inland Empire Community

Iris at The Arboretum is scheduled to debut on Saturday in Fontana

FONTANA, Calif., Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Maryland, Inc., is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of Iris at The Arboretum ( RichmondAmerican.com/IrisAtTheArboretum ) in Fontana. This inviting new Inland Empire community showcases four impressive two-story floor plans boasting professionally curated fixtures and finishes ( RichmondAmerican.com/Curated ).

The Naples is one of four inspired Richmond American floor plans available at Iris at The Arboretum in Fontana, California.

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to stop by Iris at The Arboretum on Saturday, January 11, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for community tours. Complimentary refreshments will be provided.

More about Iris at The Arboretum:

New two-story homes with open layouts

Four thoughtfully designed floor plans

Generous homesites offering ample privacy

3 to 4 bedrooms & approx. 1,750 to 1,952 sq. ft.

Convenient access to I-15 & I-215

Near shopping, dining & recreation

Community pool, spa, cabanas, BBQ pavilion, fitness center, indoor/outdoor lounge, cybercafé, multipurpose room, tot lot & dog park

Iris at The Arboretum is located at 16543 Botanical Lane in Fontana. For more information, call 909.789.0467 or visit RichmondAmerican.com.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have helped more than 250,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream since 1977. One of the largest homebuilders in the nation, MDC is committed to quality and value that is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. The Richmond American companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

