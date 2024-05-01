Richmond American Announces Grand Opening of New Laveen Community

Estates at Laveen Vistas is set to debut on Saturday, May 4

LAVEEN, Ariz., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Arizona, Inc, a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc., is pleased to announce the grand opening of Estates at Laveen Vistas (RichmondAmerican.com/EstatesAtLaveenVistas). This exciting new Laveen community will offer five single-story floor plans with open layouts and designer details. Each home in the notable neighborhood will boast desirable features, such as elegant primary suites with private bathrooms, as well as professionally curated finishes and fixtures (RichmondAmerican.com/Curated).

Community tours

The Deacon is one of five thoughtfully designed Richmond American floor plans available at Estates at Laveen Vistas in Laveen, Arizona.

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to stop by Estates at Laveen Vistas for community tours on Saturday, May 4, from 12 to 3 p.m. Complimentary refreshments will be provided and attendees will have an opportunity to enter a prize drawing.

More about Estates at Laveen Vistas:

New single-story homes with designer details

Five inspired floor plans with open layouts

Designer-curated fixtures and finishes

3 to 4 bedrooms and approx. 2,390 to 2,840 sq. ft.

RV garages available

On-site trails, parks and playgrounds

Close proximity to Loop 202, notable schools, shopping, dining, recreation and entertainment

Call 480.624.0244 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

