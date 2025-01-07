Richmond American Announces Grand Opening of Two Roseville Communities

Seasons and Tapestry are scheduled to debut on Saturday at Amoruso Ranch

ROSEVILLE, Calif., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Maryland, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc., is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of Seasons at Amoruso Ranch (RichmondAmerican.com/SeasonsAtAmorusoRanch) and Tapestry at Amoruso Ranch (RichmondAmerican.com/TapestryAtAmorusoRanch) in Roseville. These highly anticipated additions to the popular Amoruso Ranch masterplan feature stunning new single- and two-story homes boasting professionally curated fixtures and finishes (RichmondAmerican.com/Curated).

Boasting an impressive Modern Living™ suite with a private entrance, The Jasmine is one of five inspired Richmond American floor plans available at Tapestry at Amoruso Ranch in Roseville, California.

Seasons at Amoruso Ranch will showcase homes from the builder's sought-after Seasons™ Collection (RichmondAmerican.com/Seasons), designed to maximize space and make homeownership more attainable. Tapestry at Amoruso Ranch will offer spacious new homes with luxurious features, including some with Modern Living™ (RichmondAmerican.com/ModernLiving) guest suites—perfect for multigenerational living.

Community tours (RichmondAmerican.com/AmorusoRanchGO)

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to stop by Amoruso Ranch on Saturday, January 11, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for community and model home tours. Complimentary refreshments will be provided.

More about Tapestry at Amoruso Ranch:

Five thoughtfully designed floor plans

4 to 6 bedrooms & approx. 2,490 to 3,960 sq. ft.

Covered patios & guest suites available

Two models opening for tours

More about Seasons at Amoruso Ranch:

Four exceptional Seasons™ Collection floor plans

3 to 5 bedrooms & approx. 2,070 to 3,040 sq. ft.

Covered patios & 3-car garages available

Two models opening for tours

Amoruso Ranch offers close proximity to notable schools, entertainment, shopping and dining. Future onsite amenities will include community parks and playgrounds.

Seasons at Amoruso Ranch is located at 2169 Blue Star Drive in Roseville. Tapestry at Amoruso Ranch is located at 2153 Blue Star Drive in Roseville. For more information, call 916.469.0806 or visit RichmondAmerican.com.

