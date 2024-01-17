Richmond American Announces its Debut Cedar Creek Community

Seasons at Railhead is now selling!

CEDAR CREEK, Texas, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Texas, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is excited to announce that Seasons at Railhead (RichmondAmerican.com/SeasonsatRailhead) is now open for sales in Cedar Creek! Boasting a prime location off Highway 21, this exceptional new neighborhood offers single and two-story floor plans from the builder's sought-after Seasons™ Collection, designed to make homeownership more attainable for a variety of buyers.

About Seasons at Railhead:

The Zinc is one of six Richmond American floor plans available at Seasons at Railhead in Cedar Creek, Texas.

Six inspired Seasons™ Collection floor plans

3 to 6 bedrooms and approx. 1,950 to 2,950 sq. ft.

3-car and attached RV garages available

Close proximity to notable shopping, dining and entertainment

Two models open for tours

Designer-curated fixtures and finishes

Seasons at Railhead is located at 118 Union Pacific Drive in Cedar Creek. Call 512.515.8100 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information and to schedule an appointment.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have helped more than 240,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream since 1977. One of the largest homebuilders in the nation, MDC is committed to quality and value that is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. The Richmond American companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

