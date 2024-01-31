Richmond American Announces its Debut Middleton Community

Seasons at Stonehaven is now selling!

MIDDLETON, Idaho, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Idaho, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is excited to announce that Seasons at Stonehaven (RichmondAmerican.com/ SeasonsAtStonehaven) is now open for sales in Middleton. Boasting a prime location just 30 minutes from Boise, this exceptional new neighborhood offers single and two-story floor plans from the builder's sought-after Seasons™ Collection, designed to make homeownership more attainable for a variety of buyers.

About Seasons at Stonehaven:

The Zinc is one of eight Richmond American floor plans available at Seasons at Stonehaven in Middleton, Idaho.
  • New ranch and two-story homes from the upper $400s
  • Eight inspired Seasons™ Collection floor plans
  • 3 to 4 bedrooms and approx. 1,720 to 2,660 sq. ft.
  • Extended covered patios and RV garages available
  • Close proximity to notable schools
  • Designer-curated fixtures and finishes

Seasons at Stonehaven is located at 1387 Stirling Meadows Street in Middleton. Call 208.900.6738 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information or to schedule an appointment.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have helped more than 240,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream since 1977. One of the largest homebuilders in the nation, MDC is committed to quality and value that is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. The Richmond American companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

SOURCE M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

