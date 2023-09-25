Richmond American Announces Its Debut San Marcos Community

Seasons at Blanco Vista is now selling!

SAN MARCOS, Texas, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Texas, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is excited to announce that its debut community in San Marcos, Seasons at Blanco Vista (RichmondAmerican.com/SeasonsatBlancoVista), is now open for sales! Boasting a prime location near shopping, dining and entertainment, this exceptional new neighborhood offers single and two-story floor plans from the builder's sought-after Seasons Collection, designed to maximize space and make homeownership more attainable.

About Seasons at Blanco Vista:

The Larimar is one of four Richmond American floor plans available at Seasons at Blanco Vista in San Marcos, Texas.
  • New homes from the upper $300s
  • Four inspired Seasons Collection floor plans
  • 4 to 6 bedrooms, approx. 1,760 to 2,560 sq. ft.
  • Open layouts and designer details
  • Community pool, splash pad, parks, trails, picnic pavilion, ponds and elementary school

Seasons at Blanco Vista is located at 409 Chaste Tree Drive in San Marcos. Call 512.515.8100 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information and to schedule an appointment.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have helped more than 240,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream since 1977. One of the largest homebuilders in the nation, MDC is committed to quality and value that is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. The Richmond American companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

SOURCE M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

