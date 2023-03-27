Richmond American Announces Model Home Debut in Loveland

Tour the Arlington and Hemingway plans at Kinston at Centerra

LOVELAND, Co., March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Colorado, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is excited to announce the debut of two new model homes—the Arlington and the Hemingway—at Kinston at Centerra (RichmondAmerican.com/KinstonatCenterra) in Loveland. The notable new neighborhood offers detached single-family homes in the sought-after Centerra masterplan.

Model home tours (RichmondAmerican.com/KinstonModelGO)

The two-story Hemingway is one of two new Richmond American model homes opening at Kinston at Centerra in Loveland, Colorado.

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to tour the ranch-style Arlington and two-story Hemingway models at Kinston at Centerra from 12 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 1. Complimentary refreshments will be provided.

Community at a glance:

Five ranch & two-story floor plans from the $500s

4 to 6 bedrooms, approx. 1,960 to 2,920 sq. ft.

Finished basements & 3-car garages included

Optional guest suites available

Community clubhouse, fitness center, pool, garden, parks, trails & playgrounds

Close proximity to shopping, dining & recreation

Hundreds of design options

Those who choose to build a new home from the ground up at Kinston at Centerra will have the opportunity to work with professional design consultants to select colors, textures, finishes and fixtures for their new living spaces—a complimentary service!

Kinston at Centerra is located at 6413 Union Creed Drive in Loveland. Call 970.795.1016 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information or to schedule an appointment.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 230,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

