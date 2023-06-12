Richmond American Announces Model Home Debut in Murfreesboro

Tour the Hopewell model at South Haven this Saturday

MURFREESBORO, Tenn., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Tennessee, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is pleased to announce the grand opening of the new, fully-furnished Hopewell model home at South Haven (RichmondAmerican.com/SouthHaven) in Murfreesboro. This exceptional community boasts an inspired array of ranch and two-story floor plans, each offering the in-demand features today's homebuyers are seeking.

The two-story Hemingway is one of six Richmond American floor plans available at South Haven in Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Model home tours (RichmondAmerican.com/SouthHavenGO)

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to tour the new two-story Hopewell model from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 17. Complimentary refreshments will be provided.

Community at a glance:

Homes from the upper $400s

Up to 5 bedrooms & approx. 2,930 sq. ft.

9' main-floor ceilings, granite kitchen countertops, quartz bathroom countertops & more included

Community pool, playground and basketball court

Easy access to I-840

Homes under construction for a quicker move-in!

Special grand opening offers available

South Haven is located at 1101 Appian Way in Murfreesboro. Call 615.270.7070 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have helped more than 230,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream since 1977. One of the largest homebuilders in the nation, MDC is committed to quality and value that is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. The Richmond American companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

