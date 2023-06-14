Richmond American Announces Model Home Debut in Saratoga Springs

Tour the Yorktown plan at Heron Hills this Saturday

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Utah, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is excited to announce the grand opening of the new, fully-furnished Yorktown model home at Heron Hills (RichmondAmerican.com/HeronHills) in Saratoga Springs. This impressive community showcases a stunning array of ranch and two-story floor plans, each offering the in-demand features today's homebuyers are seeking.

Model home tours (RichmondAmerican.com/SaratogaSpringsGO)

The two-story Yorktown is one of five Richmond American floor plans available at Heron Hills in Saratoga Springs, Utah.

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to tour the two-story Yorktown model at Heron Hills from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 17. Complimentary refreshments will be provided.

Attendees are also invited to visit Canton Ridge and Springs Village at Wander, two exceptional communities located just a few minutes away.

Highlights of these communities:

Inspired ranch & two-story floor plans

Easy access to Silicon Slopes and other employment hubs

Close proximity to shopping and dining

Abundant outdoor recreation at nearby Utah Lake, Saratoga Springs Marina and the Hot Springs

Hundreds of ways to personalize fixtures, finishes and more

Those who choose to build a new home from the ground up at Heron Hills will have the opportunity to work with professional design consultants to select colors, textures, finishes and fixtures for their new living spaces—a complimentary service!

The Yorktown model home is located at 3243 S. Blue Heron Drive in Saratoga Springs. Call 801.545.3429 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have helped more than 230,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream since 1977. One of the largest homebuilders in the nation, MDC is committed to quality and value that is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. The Richmond American companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

