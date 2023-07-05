Richmond American Announces Model Home Debut in Severn

Tour the Lapis model at Loving Estates this weekend

SEVERN, Md., July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Maryland, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is pleased to announce the grand opening of the new, fully furnished Lapis model home at Loving Estates (RichmondAmerican.com/LovingEstates) in Severn. This impressive new community boasts a prime location and showcases an exciting collection of two-story floor plans, each offering the in-demand features today's homebuyers are seeking.

The two-story Lapis is one of three Richmond American floor plans available at Loving Estates in Severn, Maryland.

Model home tours

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to tour the new two-story Lapis model from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 8, and Sunday, July 9. Complimentary refreshments will be provided.

Community at a glance:

Stunning homes from the $600s

Up to 5 bedrooms & approx. 3,300 sq. ft.

9' main-floor ceilings, granite kitchen countertops, quartz bathroom countertops & more included

Easy access to large employment hubs in Baltimore, Washington D.C. & Annapolis

& Annapolis Close proximity to Fort Meade , Arundel Mills and Baltimore-Washington International Airport

, and International Airport Homes under construction for a quicker move-in!

Special financing available

Loving Estates is located at 7906 Sage Way in Severn. Call 410.312.2829 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have helped more than 230,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream since 1977. One of the largest homebuilders in the nation, MDC is committed to quality and value that is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. The Richmond American companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

