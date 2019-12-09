Richmond American Announces Model Home Preview In Stafford

STAFFORD, Va., Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Virginia, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is pleased to announce a model preview event at Embrey Mill in Stafford. The official Grand Opening celebration will take place in January, but agents and prospective homebuyers are invited to a sneak peek of the exciting Hopewell model home.

Model Preview Event (RichmondAmerican.com/EmbreyMillEvent)

Richmond American’s Hopewell plan at Embrey Mill in Stafford, VA, offers an open layout with elegant touches.

Those interested in touring the highly anticipated Hopewell model are invited to attend the Model Sneak Peek event, which will also include giveaways and complimentary cookies and eggnog. The event will take place Saturday, December 14, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Agents and homebuyers are also invited to Embrey Mill's Model Grand Opening Celebration (RichmondAmerican.com/EmbreyMillGO) on Saturday, January 11, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will feature complimentary food and giveaways.

More about Embrey Mill: (RichmondAmerican.com/EmbreyMill)

New two-story homes from the mid $400s

3 to 6 bedrooms, approx. 2,990 to 4,380 sq. ft.

Hundreds of personalization options with complimentary Home Gallery™ design assistance

Community pool, garden, clubhouse, parks, playgrounds and walking trails

Minutes from dozens of shops and restaurants in downtown Fredericksburg and Stafford

and Easy access to I-95 and Quantico Marine Base

More about the Hopewell: (RichmondAmerican.com/Hopewell)

3 to 6 bedrooms

Approx. 3,950 sq. ft.

Optional sunroom and covered patio

Hundreds of personalization options

Embrey Mill is located at 504 Sourwood Court, Stafford, VA 22554. Please call 540.548.4435 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 205,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

