Richmond American Announces VIP Preview Event in Huntsville

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

05 Feb, 2024, 17:01 ET

Join us for an exclusive first look at Seasons at Grand Hollow

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Tennessee, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is excited to announce the grand opening of Seasons at Grand Hollow (RichmondAmerican.com/GrandHollow) in Huntsville. This impressive new community is part of the Grand Hollow masterplan and showcases an array of ranch and two-story floor plans from the builder's popular Seasons Collection, designed to make homeownership more attainable for a variety of buyers.

VIP Preview Event (RichmondAmerican.com/GrandHollowPreview)

The ranch-style Agate is one of six Richmond American floor plans available at Seasons at Grand Hollow in Huntsville, Alabama.
Prospective homebuyers and area agents are invited to make an appointment to preview Seasons at Grand Hollow between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. from February 14 – 16. Attendees can tour the ranch-style Agate model home, explore homes available for quick move-in and learn about special grand opening offers.

About Seasons at Grand Hollow

  • Inspired ranch & two-story floor plans
  • Up to 6 bedrooms & approx. 2,950 sq. ft.
  • Attached RV garages available
  • Community pool, sports courts, playgrounds, fitness center & pavilion
  • Close proximity to Huntsville International Airport, Sharon Johnston Park, Redstone Arsenal & major commuter routes
  • Designer-curated finishes
  • Quick move-in opportunities

Seasons at Grand Hollow is located at 128 Foundry Street in Huntsville. Call 615.270.7070 or visit RichmondAmerican.com to learn more and reserve your space.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have helped more than 240,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream since 1977. One of the largest homebuilders in the nation, MDC is committed to quality and value that is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. The Richmond American companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

