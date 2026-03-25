Richmond American Community to Host Open House in Palmetto

Maple Ridge showcases an impressive array of new homes with open layouts

PALMETTO, Fla., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Florida, LP, a subsidiary of Sekisui House U.S., Inc., is pleased to announce that Maple Ridge (RichmondAmerican.com/MapleRidge) will be hosting an Open House on March 28 in Palmetto. This commuter-friendly neighborhood offers seven exciting floor plans with designer details (RichmondAmerican.com/Curated).

The Pine is one of seven inspired Richmond American floor plans available at Maple Ridge in Palmetto, Florida.

In addition to quick move-in listings, Maple Ridge offers to-be-built homes with hundreds of exciting personalization options (RichmondAmerican.com/Personalization). Buyers who choose to build from the ground up at this community will have the opportunity to work closely with professional design consultants to choose colors, textures, finishes, and fixtures for their new living spaces—a complimentary service!

Open House (RichmondAmerican.com/MapleRidgeOpenHouse)

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to visit Maple Ridge on Saturday, March 28, from 12 to 6 p.m. for a Community Open House. Attendees can enjoy complimentary refreshments, tour the beautiful Pine model home, and explore everything this notable neighborhood has to offer.

Community highlights:

New single- & two-story homes from the $300s

Seven inspired floor plans

3 to 6 bedrooms & approx. 1,390 to 2,410 sq. ft.

Generous homesites boasting ample privacy

Professionally curated finishes

Exciting personalization opportunities

Convenient access to I-75, US-301, & I-275

Near beaches, shopping, & dining

Maple Ridge is located at 2515 30th Street East in Palmetto. Call 813.861.2698 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information.

About Sekisui House U.S., Inc.

Sekisui House U.S., Inc. continues a legacy that began in 1972 under its former name, M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Among the largest homebuilders in the nation, Sekisui House U.S., Inc.'s homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have helped more than 250,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream. The companies' commitment to quality construction, customer satisfaction and value is reflected in every home they build. The Richmond American Homes companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following Sekisui House U.S., Inc. subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company.

SOURCE Sekisui House U.S., Inc.