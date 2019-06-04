Richmond American Debuts Its Sought-After Seasons™ Collection in Palmdale

PALMDALE, Calif., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of California, a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of Seasons at Avenue R in Palmdale. The beautiful new community near Edwards Air Force Base showcases six popular floor plans from the builder's sought-after Seasons™ Collection, each with hundreds of exciting personalization options.

Grand Opening Celebration (RichmondAmerican.com/GOAvenueR)

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are invited to attend a community Grand Opening celebration on Saturday, June 8, from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Guests will enjoy gourmet burgers from The Lobos Truck from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and complimentary treats from the Kona Ice truck from 2 to 3 p.m. Four brand-new model homes will be open for tours, and guests can enter to win an exciting giveaway.

Community highlights:

New Seasons™ Collection homes from the low $300s

Ranch and two-story floor plans

3 to 6 bedrooms, approx. 1,590 to 3,045 sq. ft.

Hundreds of options for fixtures, flooring and finishes

Near parks, playgrounds and trails

Complimentary design assistance

Seasons at Avenue R is located at 6535 Campbell Street in Palmdale. For more information about this and other Richmond American communities and special offers in your area, call 661.705.6097 or visit RichmondAmerican.com.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 200,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Florida, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

SOURCE M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.richmondamerican.com

