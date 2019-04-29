Richmond American Debuts New Community in Culpeper

CULPEPER, Va., April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Virginia, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is pleased to debut Seasons at Highpoint, its picturesque new community with a prime location near historic downtown Culpeper. Buyers can choose from a versatile lineup of floor plans from the builder's popular Seasons™ Collection—offering open layouts and a variety of features at an amazing price point.

Grand Opening Event (RichmondAmerican.com/HighpointGO)

Downtown Culpeper

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are invited to attend a Grand Opening celebration on Saturday, May 4, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Guests will enjoy complimentary lunch (complete with dessert!), a tour of two inspired model homes and a chance to win an exciting giveaway.

More about Seasons at Highpoint (RichmondAmerican.com/Highpoint)

New homes from the mid $200s

3 to 5 bedrooms, up to approx. 2,660 sq. ft.

Ranch and two-story floor plans

Hundreds of personalization options

Seasons at Highpoint is located at 2121 Chestnut Drive in Culpeper.

Call 540.548.4435 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 200,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Florida, Virginia, Utah and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

