Richmond American Debuts New Community in Georgetown

Seasons at Highland Village offers eight floor plans with designer details

GEORGETOWN, Texas, July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Texas, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc., is pleased to announce that its highly anticipated Seasons at Highland Village community will open for sales on July 5. Since 2022, the builder has been crafting versatile, designer-curated homes for buyers in the Austin area, and Richmond American is excited to make its debut in Georgetown with this new addition to the Highland Village masterplan.

About Seasons at Highland Village (RichmondAmerican.com/HighlandVillage):

The Sapphire is one of eight Richmond American floor plans offered at Seasons at Highland Village in Georgetown, Texas.

Located in historic Georgetown, Seasons at Highland Village boasts an array of stunning floor plans from Richmond American's sought-after Seasons™ Collection—designed to maximize space and make homeownership more attainable. Residents of the beautiful new community will enjoy easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment, as well as abundant outdoor recreation at Lake Georgetown, the San Gabriel River and scenic Blue Hole Park.

Community highlights:

New single- and two-story homes

Inspired Seasons™ Collection floor plans

3 to 5 bedrooms, approx 1,560 to 3,040 sq. ft.

3-car garages available

Close proximity to historic Georgetown Square

Easy access to major commuter routes and notable schools

Seasons at Highland Village is located at 204 Alistair Drive in Georgetown. Call 512.967.4479 or visit RichmondAmerican.com to learn more or schedule an appointment.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have helped more than 240,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream since 1977. One of the largest homebuilders in the nation, MDC is committed to quality and value that is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. The Richmond American companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company.

