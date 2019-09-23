Richmond American Debuts New Community in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --Richmond American Homes of Florida, LP, a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is excited to announce the Grand Opening of Seasons at Cameron Pointe, an exceptional new community boasting a prime location near Orange Park, Oakleaf Town Center, notable schools and I-295.

Grand Opening Celebration (RichmondAmerican.com/CamPointeGO)

Modeled at Seasons at Cameron Pointe, the Peridot boasts a versatile ranch-style layout.

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are invited to attend a Grand Opening celebration at Seasons at Cameron Pointe from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, September 28. Guests will get to indulge in a variety of sweet treats—including from an ice cream truck—and tour the builder's inspired Peridot model home. There will also be a special prize drawing.

More About Seasons at Cameron Pointe:

New homes from the upper $100s

Seasons™ Collection ranch and two-story floor plans (RichmondAmerican.com/SeasonsJAX)

3 to 5 bedrooms, up to approximately 2,380 square feet

Hundreds of design options

Complimentary design assistance

Seasons at Cameron Pointe is located at 6308 Thatcher Lane in Jacksonville. Call 904.541.2555 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information.

