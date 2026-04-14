Richmond American Debuts New Community in Las Vegas

Iris Glen at Summerlin features two floor plans brand-new to the area

LAS VEGAS, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Nevada, Inc., a subsidiary of Sekisui House U.S., Inc., is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of Iris Glen (RichmondAmerican.com/IrisGlenAtSummerlin), a new addition to the sought-after Summerlin masterplan in Clark County. This exceptional neighborhood showcases paired, two-story homes with thoughtfully designed layouts, luxurious features, and professionally curated fixtures and finishes (RichmondAmerican.com/Curated).

Richmond American offers two paired floor plans at Iris Glen at Summerlin in Las Vegas, Nevada.

For house hunters with a specific vision, Iris Glen at Summerlin also offers to-be-built homes with hundreds of exciting design options (RichmondAmerican.com/Personalization). Those who choose to build at this community will have the opportunity to attend a professional design consultation and select colors, textures, fixtures, and finishes for their new living spaces—a complimentary service!

Grand Opening Event (RichmondAmerican.com/IrisGlenGO)

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to attend a Grand Opening event at Iris Glen at Summerlin on Saturday, April 18, between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Attendees can enjoy complimentary lunch and live music as they take a closer look at this exciting new option for Clark County house hunters. A prize drawing will also be held.

Community highlights:

Paired two-story floor plans

3 to 4 bedrooms, approx. 2,040 to 2,450 sq. ft.

Chef-worthy gourmet kitchens

Generous 2-car garages

Neighborhood biking & walking trails

Close proximity to outdoor recreation at Fox Hill Park & popular golf courses

Easy access to shopping, dining & entertainment options via the 215 Beltway

Iris Glen at Summerlin is located at 12171 Red Iris Avenue in Las Vegas. Call 725.241.9152 or visit RichmondAmerican.com to learn more and RSVP for the Grand Opening event.

About Sekisui House U.S., Inc.

Sekisui House U.S., Inc. continues a legacy that began in 1972 under its former name, M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Among the largest homebuilders in the nation, Sekisui House U.S., Inc.'s homebuilding subsidiaries, including Richmond American Homes, have helped more than 250,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream. The companies' commitment to quality construction, customer satisfaction, and value is reflected in every home they build. The Richmond American Homes companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance, and title services are offered by the following Sekisui House U.S., Inc. subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc., and American Home Title and Escrow Company.

SOURCE Sekisui House U.S., Inc.