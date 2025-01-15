Richmond American Debuts New Community in Mount Juliet

Catelonia offers four thoughtfully designed floor plans

MOUNT JULIET, Tenn., Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Tennessee, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc., is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of Catelonia (RichmondAmerican.com/Catelonia), the builder's first community in Mount Juliet. This impressive new neighborhood showcases a selection of inspired floor plans with versatile layouts, in-demand structural features and professionally selected finishes.

Grand Opening Event (RichmondAmerican.com/CateloniaGO)

The Hemingway is one of four Richmond American floor plans available at Catelonia in Mount Juliet, Tennessee.

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to stop by Catelonia between 11 a.m and 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 1, for tours of the two-story Sage model home. Attendees can also enjoy complimentary refreshments and enter for the chance to win an exciting prize giveaway.

About Catelonia

New two-story homes from the upper $600s

Four impressive floor plans

4 to 5 bedrooms, approx. 2,600 to 3,500 sq. ft.

Designer-curated fixtures & finishes

Community clubhouse, pool & fitness center open now, dog park coming soon

Easy access to downtown Nashville via I-40

via I-40 Close proximity to shopping & dining at Providence Marketplace

Within the notable Wilson County School District

Catelonia is located at 107 W. Cassa Way in Mount Juliet. For more information and to RSVP for this event, call 629.366.0400 or visit RichmondAmerican.com.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have helped more than 250,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream since 1977. One of the largest homebuilders in the nation, MDC is committed to quality and value that is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. The Richmond American companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company.

