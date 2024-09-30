Richmond American Debuts New Community in Orange

Round Hill Meadows offers three versatile floor plans with designer details

ORANGE, Va., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Virginia, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc., is excited to announce the Grand Opening of Round Hill Meadows (RichmondAmerican.com/RoundHill), a dynamic new community in Orange. This must-see neighborhood will showcase a range of ranch and two-story homes from the builder's popular Seasons™ Collection, designed to maximize space and make homeownership more attainable (RichmondAmerican.com/Seasons).

Grand Opening Event (RichmondAmerican.com/RoundHillGO)

The Lapis is one of three Richmond American floor plans offered at Round Hill Meadows in Orange, Virginia.

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to stop by Round Hill Meadows for a Grand Opening event on Saturday, October 5, from 12 to 4 p.m. Attendees can enjoy complimentary refreshments, tour the two-story Lapis model home and explore quick move-in opportunities at the community.

Community highlights:

New Seasons™ Collection homes from the $400s

Three ranch & two-story floor plans

3 to 5 bedrooms & approx. 1,790 to 2,390 sq. ft.

Designer-curated fixtures & finishes

Close proximity to Culpeper , Charlottesville , Gainesville , Fredericksburg & Blue Ridge Mountains

Easy access to major commuter routes

Near notable wineries, cultural attractions & recreation

Quick move-in options available

Round Hill Meadows is located at 600 Clover Lane in Orange. Call 540.548.4435 or visit RichmondAmerican.com to learn more or schedule an appointment.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have helped more than 240,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream since 1977. One of the largest homebuilders in the nation, MDC is committed to quality and value that is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. The Richmond American companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company.

