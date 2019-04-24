Richmond American Debuts New Community in Owings Mills

OWINGS MILLS, Md., April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Maryland, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is pleased to debut Red Run Reserve, its new community boasting a prime location just 20 miles from Baltimore's Inner Harbor. Buyers can choose from a versatile lineup of ranch and two-story floor plans with hundreds of personalization options.

Grand Opening Event & Cinco de Mayo Celebration (RichmondAmerican.com/RedRunGO)

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are invited to attend a weekend of Cinco de Mayo festivities at Red Run Reserve—May 4 and May 5 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.—where the builder will host model home tours of its popular Hemingway floor plan. Guests will also enjoy savory Mexican fare, family fun and a chance to win an exciting giveaway.

More about Red Run Reserve (RichmondAmerican.com/RedRunReserve)

New homes from the upper $400s

3 to 7 bedrooms, up to approx. 2,680 sq. ft.

Granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances, tankless water heater and more included

Easy access to Baltimore Metro Subway and commuter routes

Future community playground, gazebo and nature trails

Red Run Reserve is located at 398 Red Run Boulevard in Owings Mills.

Call 410.312.2829 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 200,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Florida, Virginia, Utah and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

