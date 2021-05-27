Richmond American Debuts New Community in York County

STEWARTSTOWN, Pa., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Richmond American Homes of Maryland, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is pleased to announce that the highly anticipated Mayberry at Stewartstown community in York County is now open for sales. The homebuilder, which has returned to the Pennsylvania housing market, showcases four inspired ranch-style floor plans at the notable new neighborhood. Prices start from the upper $300s.

Richmond American’s Alexandrite is one of four ranch floor plans available at Mayberry at Stewartstown in Stewartstown, Pennsylvania.

The Richmond American Difference

The Richmond American Homes companies have a solid reputation for quality craftsmanship, attention to detail and an unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction. But personalization is what truly sets them apart from other builders—no two homes are exactly alike!

Everyone who builds a brand-new Richmond American home from the ground up will have the opportunity to meet with a professional design consultant to choose colors, textures, finishes and fixtures for their new living spaces. This complimentary design consultation (RichmondAmerican.com/HomeDesignPA) takes place at the builder's Home Gallery™, a showroom where buyers can select even the smallest details, like doorknobs and drawer pulls, to help ensure that their new abode is anything but cookie-cutter.

"We're excited to return to Pennsylvania and look forward to serving homebuyers at Mayberry at Stewartstown and additional new communities across York County," said Kevin Canary, Division President.

About Mayberry at Stewartstown (RichmondAmerican.com/Mayberry):

Nestled amidst rolling hills just 30 minutes from downtown York, this idyllic new community offers ranch-style floor plans with the open layouts and abundant design options today's homebuyers are seeking.

New single-family homes from the upper $300s

Four ranch-style floor plans, including some from the sought-after Seasons™ Collection

2 to 5 bedrooms, approx. 1,530 to 3,870 sq. ft.

9' main-floor ceilings, granite kitchen countertops, quartz bathroom countertops and more included

Quick commute to Baltimore , Towson and Cockeysville via I-83

, and via I-83 Close proximity to Gettysburg , Harrisburg and Lancaster

, and Easy access to shopping, dining, entertainment and recreation, including the Susquehanna River, Hopewell Area Recreation Complex and several golf courses

Cul-de-sac homesites available

Mayberry at Stewartstown is located at the intersection of Hickory Road North and Barrens Road North in Stewartstown. The community's temporary sales center at 200 Bailey Drive, Suite 202, is open on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and by appointment on weekdays. Call 717.746.2001 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information. View health and safety updates at RichmondAmerican.com/COVID-19.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 210,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

SOURCE M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

