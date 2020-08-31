Richmond American Debuts New Model at Popular Anne Arundel Masterplan

ODENTON, Md., Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Maryland, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of the highly anticipated Fleming model home at The Heritage at Two Rivers in Odenton.

Model Grand Opening

The Fleming is one of eight Richmond American floor plans offered at The Heritage at Two Rivers in Odenton, Maryland.

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to stop by to tour the fully furnished Fleming model home at The Heritage at Two Rivers from 10 am. to 6 p.m. daily. Virtual appointments are also available.

The Heritage at Two Rivers (RichmondAmerican.com/The Heritage)

2690 Orchard Oriole Way, Odenton, MD 21113 | 410.312.2829

New homes from the mid $500s

Eight inspired two-story floor plans

3 to 7 bedrooms, approx. 2,210 to 4,150 sq. ft.

Easy access to Baltimore , Annapolis and Washington D.C.

, and Community clubhouse, pool, fitness center, sports courts, garden, dog park and environmental parks

Fleming and Yellowstone model homes open for tours

The Heritage at Two Rivers also offers airy 9' main-floor ceilings, granite kitchen countertops and stainless-steel appliances, plus hundreds of exciting personalization options and complimentary design assistance.

For more information on this notable neighborhood, visit RichmondAmerican.com.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 210,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

