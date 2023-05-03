Richmond American Debuts New Model Home in Brentwood

The ranch-style Decker plan will open for tours on Saturday at Parkside

BRENTWOOD, Calif., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of California, a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is excited to announce that a brand-new, fully furnished model home will open for tours on Saturday, May 6, at the inviting community of Parkside (RichmondAmerican.com/Parkside) in Brentwood. Featuring only 36 homesites, this exclusive enclave showcases three inspired ranch and two-story floor plans with the open layouts and designer details today's homebuyers are seeking.

The Decker is one of three Richmond American floor plans available at Parkside in Brentwood, California.

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to visit Parkside for tours of the brand-new Decker model home for Saturday, May 6, or Sunday, May 7.

More about this community:

New ranch and two-story homes from the $800s

Three inspired floor plans with designer details

2 to 5 bedrooms, approx. 2,010 to 3,680 sq. ft.

Convenient location near San Francisco , East Bay Area & several major employers via Highway 4

, East Bay Area & several major employers via Highway 4 Close proximity to notable shopping, dining, parks & trails

Those who choose to build a new home from the ground up at Parkside will have the opportunity to work with professional design consultants at the builder's Home Gallery™ to select colors, textures, finishes and fixtures for their new living spaces—a complimentary service!

Parkside is located at 1983 Helena Way in Brentwood. Call 925.679.6003 to schedule a tour or visit RichmondAmerican.com to learn more about this must-see community.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have built and financed the American Dream for more than 230,000 homebuyers since 1977. MDC's commitment to customer satisfaction, quality and value is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. MDC is one of the largest homebuilders in the United States. Its subsidiaries have homebuilding operations across the country, including the metropolitan areas of Denver, Colorado Springs, Salt Lake City, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Tucson, Riverside-San Bernardino, Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange County, San Francisco Bay Area, Sacramento, Washington D.C., Baltimore, Orlando, Jacksonville, Seattle, Portland, Boise, Nashville, Austin, Albuquerque and Huntsville. MDC's subsidiaries also provide mortgage financing, insurance and title services, primarily for Richmond American homebuyers, through HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company, respectively. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

SOURCE M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.