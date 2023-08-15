Richmond American Debuts New Model Homes in Middletown

Tour the Onyx and Lapis plans this weekend

MIDDLETOWN, Va., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Virginia, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is excited to announce the grand opening of two fully-furnished model homes at Seasons at Middletown Place (RichmondAmerican.com/MiddletownPlace) in Middletown. This exceptional community showcases an eye-catching array of ranch and two-story floor plans from the builder's sought-after Seasons™ Collection (RichmondAmerican.com/Seasons), designed to maximize space and make homeownership more attainable.

The two-story Lapis is one of two Richmond American floor plans modeled at Seasons at Middletown Place in Middletown, Virginia.

Model home tours (RichmondAmerican.com/MiddletownPlaceGO)

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to tour the ranch-style Onyx and two-story Lapis models at Seasons at Middletown Place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, August 19, and Sunday, August 20. Complimentary refreshments will be provided.

Community highlights:

New Seasons™ Collection homes from the $400s

Inspired ranch & two-story floor plans

Up to 5 bedrooms & approx. 2,390 sq. ft.

9' main-floor ceilings, granite kitchen countertops, quartz bathroom countertops & more included

Easy access to I-81, I-66 & the Shenandoah Valley

15 minutes from Winchester

Homes available for quick move-in

The community is located at 107 7th Street in Middletown. Call 540.548.4435 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have helped more than 240,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream since 1977. One of the largest homebuilders in the nation, MDC is committed to quality and value that is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. The Richmond American companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

